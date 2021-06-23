Killarney welcomes a fantastic new hotel

Killarney welcomes a fantastic new hotel

Killarney welcomes a fantastic new hotel

Reporter:

Reporter

After a tough year for the hospitality industry, Killarney is celebrating the opening of a new hotel offering this month.

Hotel67 @Gleneagle is open for bookings and set to welcome guests from mid-July onwards.

This hotel is unique in that it is a new boutique style hotel located within the grounds of the iconic Gleneagle Hotel. This means guests can enjoy the quirkiness and intimacy of Hotel67 while still having access to the great leisure, dining and entertainment amenities of The Gleneagle Hotel.

The origin of Hotel67 is a story in itself.

Just before lockdown hit, the team at The Gleneagle chose to get creative with a wing of old guestrooms that had lain idle for decades. These rooms were originally built in 1967 and when the team stripped them back, they unearthed a minimalist beauty.

The architectural simplicity – original brickwork, exposed copper, structural features and high ceilings - inspired them to embrace the minimalistic beauty. The sense of history and character was palpable. It was like opening a time capsule of vintage features and hidden craftsmanship. And so, Hotel67 was born.

Today, Hotel67 offers space-savvy guestrooms that are full of quirky and clever design elements, original features and all sorts of mod cons – power showers, smart TVs, wifi, USB charge points. There are 24 guestrooms in total, 12 of which have amazing views of Killarney’s mountains. To find out more visit www.hotel67.ie or call 0646686100.

Carved from within the original foundations of the iconic Gleneagle Hotel, Hotel 67 offers space-savvy guestrooms that are full of quirky and clever design elements, original features and all the mod cons you could possibly need. Smart TV’s, Rainfall Showers, USB charge points & more

There are two room types to choose from “Stay67” and “Stay 67 Mountain View”

Most Popular

Wedding bells ring for Longford couple

Many congratulations and best wishes for the future to Darren Mulledy (Ballymahon) & Caroline Gillen (Ardagh) who were married in St Patrick's Church, Killashee Picture: Syl Healy

Wedding bells ring for Longford couple

Multimedia

GALLERY | RTÉ's Nationwide goes all along the banks of Royal Canal from Clondra in Longford to Dublin's Spencer Dock

RTÉ Nationwide presenters Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh and Anne Cassin

All next week on RTÉ Nationwide, presenters Anne Cassin and Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh take a journey along the Royal Canal, all 146 kilometers of it, stretching from Spencer Dock in Dublin all the way to Clondra, Co Longford. 


Use the Next > above to go through the gallery



Beginning at opposite ends, Anne Cassin starts her journey in Dublin, heading west, and it’s all aboard in Clondra for Bláthnaid NíChofaigh, going east towards Mullingar where the two presenters meet.


All along the way, presenters Anne and Bláthnaid will meet the communities for whom the canal is of great importance. 

Anne takes a barge trip from Dublin through the unique landscape of the Deep Sinking, to Leixlip, and rambles on to Maynooth, where the Royal Canal greenway begins. From there she visits an art gallery in Kilcock, she runs with Na Fianna running club in Enfield and meets some canoeists at Ribbontail. 

While all that is going on, Bláthnaid goes to Strokestown House and learns about the National Famine Way, she visits the Tidy Towns winning village of Abbeyshrule, joins a rambling group in Ballynacargy and meets Clare Crinnigan, who was born in a lock house on the canal. 

Nationwide all next week, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 7PM on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.


Use the Next > above to go through the gallery

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie