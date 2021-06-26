Longford Leader Farming: Apply for Teagasc full-time Level 5 Agricultural courses now

Interested applicants are advised to submit their applications immediately. Full details of how to apply online can be found on the Apply Online webpage on the Teagasc website: https://www. teagasc.ie/education/going- to-college/apply-online/

There are six agricultural colleges in the Teagasc network: Ballyhaise, Clonakilty, Gurteen, Kildalton, Mountbellew and Salesian Pallaskenry. Individual colleges can assist applicants with any queries regarding the online application process.

In inviting applications for the Teagasc Level 5 full-time courses, Tony Pettit, Teagasc Head of Education said: ‘’We are looking forward to a more normal and hands-on teaching and learning experience for our college students this autumn, but we will be implementing COVID precautionary measures based on government guidelines for education institutions. We will also continue to harness blended delivery technologies for the benefit of our students.”

While COVID has dominated education delivery over past year, Tony Pettit commented that: ‘’we must not lose sight of the importance of agricultural education in preparing the next generation for farming and land sector careers. Many of the students enrolling in our agricultural colleges in 2021 are most likely, to be running their own farms well beyond 2050. Two years education at an agricultural college is a small initial investment for a lifetime journey.’’

Applications for the Level 5 Forestry course at Teagasc Ballyhaise, the Level 5 Equine courses at Teagasc Kildalton and the Level 5 Horticultural course at the Teagasc College of Amenity Horticulture, Botanic Gardens are now closed. Applications for horticultural courses at Kildalton will remain open until late July.

Further advice and guidance on the application procedure is available by directly contacting the relevant college.

Full details of Teagasc courses can be obtained from www.teagasc.ie or directly from agricultural colleges.