Government must stand up for fishermen and end unfair treatment, insists Longford/Westmeath TD

Sinn Féin TD for Longford/Westmeath, Sorca Clarke has urged the government to stand up for Irish fishermen and end the long-running injustices in the EU’s Common Fisheries Policy. 

 

Her comments come ahead of a protest of fishing families due to take place tomorrow morning outside the Convention Centre in Dublin. 
 
“I am calling on the government to stand up for Irish fishermen and end the injustice of the current Common Fisheries Policy. This terrible policy has devastated Ireland’s fishing communities. 

“This government has failed to act and stand up for our fishing communities. 

“They have sat idly by again while an injustice has continued whereby Ireland has 12% of the waters in the EU but our fishermen are only allowed to catch 4% of the fish. 

“This costs our State thousands of jobs and hundreds of million worth of seafood every year. It is shameful and the government has shown it is totally unwilling to act and stand up for our fishing communities  

“We now need a statement of intent from our government that they will fight tooth and nail for Ireland’s fair share of the fish in our waters when the Common Fisheries Policy is revisited. 

“We also urgently need an equal burden sharing of the loss of fish quota arising from the EU/ UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement amongst the fishing fleets of all EU Member States. This quota loss amounts to tens of millions of euro each year to our fleet. 

“Today, the fishing community will come to the heart of Dublin to send a strong message to those in power that this disgraceful situation cannot continue any longer. I am calling on the government to listen to their calls. 

 “Sinn Féin will stand with our fishing communities and stand up for their rights.” 

