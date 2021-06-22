Longford Leader Motoring: A big step forward for Hyundai

Kildare motoring review: New Hyundai Tucson lighting the way

The all-new Hyundai Tucson

Reporter:

News Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

The all-new Hyundai Tucson is not simply an evolution of its predecessor, but a full-blown design revolution.

Outside, its chiselled surfaces and dynamic lines embody a striking progressive design language, while it also offers state-of-the-art smart tech like best-in-class safety features, advanced driver assistance systems and the most electrified powertrain line-up in its segment. Inside the cabin of the new Tucson you will discover a level of roominess, comfort and verstility that exceeds all expectations.

Test Car

My test car was a Hyundai Tucson 1.6 T-GDi HEV (Hybrid) Executive Plus, which was finished in stylish Amazon Grey metallic paint.

Key Executive Plus features include 19” alloy wheels, front and rear silver skid plates, chrome window surrounds, dark chrome-coated radiator grille, chrome bumper mouldings, rear privacy glass, electric lumbar support, full leather seating, LED lights front and rear, parking sensors front and rear, wireless phone charging and a 10.25” LCD touchscreen with satellite navigation.

The Tucson HEV has two driving modes which are controlled by a small switch at the base of the centre console. The car defaults to Eco, which is the best mode for everyday driving, while moving into Sport mode increases the amount of assistance the electric motor can give to provide a sporty performance. Additonally, moving into Sport mode flashes red graphics onto the digital instrument panel for added visual appeal.

The Tucson Hybrid’s total system power is 227bhp (230PS), with 264Nm of torque available from usefully low revs, leading to a 0-100km/h sprint time of just 8.0-seconds. A top speed of 193km/h is achieveable (where permitted), while official WLTP (real world driving) fuel consumption as low as 4.8l/100km on a combined driving cycle is impressive.

This motor proves itself to be a relaxing companion around town, while an ‘EV-only’ mode light in the instrument binnacle makes the driver aware that only battery power is being used — even at motorway speed during light throttle loads.

The Tucson Hybrid’s steering is light but accurate, with an impressive suspension set-up proving more than capable of soaking up broken road surfaces with ease, while still maintaining control and stability through corners.

The increasing influence of ex-BMW M-Division boss Albert Biermann over Hyundai’s chassis tuning is evident in the new Tucson, leading to excellent rolling refinement and terrific driving dynamics.

Verdict, Pricing & Warranty

The all-new Hyundai Tucson really is a big step forward for the brand. Hyundai is aiming to be included on the shortlists of not only mainstream customers but also some premium buyers — quite a leap from the company’s budget image of old.
Pricing for the all-new Tucson starts at just €32,895 for the CRDi in Comfort Plus specification, while the Tucson Hybrid is priced from just €36,345.

All new Hyundai passenger cars come with a comprehensive five-year unlimited mileage warranty, five-year AA roadside assistance package and a five-year free vehicle health check package for total peace of mind motoring.

