Gardaí issue warning about latest scam which may trick people

Gardaí warn Louth residents of phone scam

In recent days Gardaí said they have received reports of people receiving phone calls from fraudsters claiming to be members of An Garda Síochána.

The number calling appears to be the phone number of a genuine Garda station.

There are several stages to these scam calls.

  •  The person receiving the call is subjected to a pre-recorded or automated message that prompts them to select an option.
  • The person is then put through to a person alleging to be a member of An Garda Síochána.
  • The scammer either looks for personal information or informs the person that their details have been involved or linked to a crime.
  • After giving over personal details the victim receives a follow up call from another scammer seeking more details on behalf of An Garda Síochána (This call appears to be coming from a genuine Garda station number).

 
A Garda statement said: "An Garda Síochána will never make contact with members of the public in this fashion. Most members of the public realise these type of calls are not legitimate and do not engage with the scammers.  However, An Garda Síochána appreciates that a section of society may have very little to no previous interaction with An Garda Síochána and may be more susceptible to this type of fraud.

 
"With this in mind An Garda Síochána is working with our National Diversity and Integration Unit to reach out through our various networks to highlight this scam to all. 

"On receipt of these communications, the advice of An Garda Síochána is as follows:

• Do not engage with the caller.
• Do not return the call.
• Do not follow the automated instructions – Do not press 1 etc.
• Never transfer money.
• Never disclose personal or financial information.
• Hang up and end the call.

 
"Whilst the scammers may change their stories and methods, their goal is always the same – they want to access your sensitive information and get their hands on your money. Gardaí are urging the public to spread the word of fraud prevention as people continue to fall victim to scams on a daily basis. 

"In many cases the subsequent call from the fraudsters appears to provide reassurance to the victim that this is a legitimate call, which it is not.

"If you believe you may have fallen victim to this scam, contact your financial institution and report the matter to your local Garda station."

