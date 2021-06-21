Credit Union offers reduced rate loans to help Longford families cover college costs

Many families will see their child or children off to college for the first time, others will see their children return to college after the holidays.

For these families, this can be an extremely stressful time, as the cost of third level education continues to spiral, having a huge impact on family budgets and household spending.

As a typical 3rd level college course runs for either three or four years the overall costs are very considerable and are likely to be one of the highest cost’s parents will face outside of home ownership.

Where parents or students are looking for financial help to meet these costs Mullingar Credit Union offers a low cost Reduced Rate College Loan.

Tom Allen, Manager of Mullingar Credit Union said, “We all want the best for our children. Helping and encouraging them to take on further education or training programs is very important. The significant cost of third level education puts phenomenal pressure on both parents and students starting or returning to 3rd level education. The student registration fee combined with monthly rent and bills, books and materials, food and day to day expenses are a significant financial burden to many families.”

Mr Allen added, “Given the significant costs involved in sending children to college we advise parents to plan ahead and if at all possible, start a savings plan well in advance. Where financial help is required to meet these costs, Mullingar Credit Union would like to remind their members that the Credit Union Longford office is here to help with our reduced rate college loan which can help families cover these costs.”

He continued, “We are keenly aware of the huge financial burden which 3rd level education places on students and their families in the area. Mullingar Credit Union is available to support both parents and students as they prepare for the academic year.



“We offer a very competitive reduced rate college loan rate and we encourage anyone who is looking to finance their education or who simply wants some advice on planning ahead or budgeting to call into our local office in Longford town and speak to a member of staff. Planning ahead where possible is the best way to prepare for these expenses.”