Warning issued to train users ahead of the weekend

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Iarnród Éireann is reminding customers intending to travel on Intercity and Enterprise services that advance booking is essential for travel at present, in order to manage the 50% of on-board capacity available for use under current public health measures.

Many services this weekend have already sold out, with more expected to in advance of departure. 

"Customers must have a booking to travel, as tickets will not be available for sale at stations for Intercity and Enterprise services.  This includes holders of existing tickets such as season tickets, and DSP free travel, who can reserve travel at no charge in advance under current measures," Irish Rail said.

Ticket bookings and reservations are available at www.irishrail.ie 

Trains currently sold out include:

Friday, June 18

09.33hrs and 13.33hrs Connolly to Rosslare
09.25hrs, 11.25hrs, 13.25hrs, 15.35hrs, 16.30hrs Heuston to Galway
11.20hrs and 13.20hrs Connolly to Belfast
13.00hrs and 15.00hrs Connolly to Sligo
13.05hrs and 15.05hrs Galway to Heuston
18.15hrs Heuston to Westport
09.45hrs and 13.10hrs Westport to Heuston

Saturday, June 19

11.20hrs Connolly to Belfast
10.15hrs Heuston to Waterford
07.35hrs, 09.25hrs and 11.25hrs Heuston to Galway

Sunday, June 20

13.05hrs and 16.05hrs Belfast to Connolly
11.50hrs and 13.50hrs Tralee to Heuston
14.10hrs Heuston to Waterford
12.40hrs Waterford to Heuston
11.40hrs Heuston to Galway
13.00hrs, 15.05hrs, 17.00hrs and 18.00hrs Galway to Heuston

"Other trains will sell out in advance – please do not travel to the station without an advance booking/reservation," Irish Rail urged.

A spokesperson for Iarnród Éireann added: “With more sectors of the economy open, and particularly with domestic tourism resumed, we expect many Intercity and Enterprise services to sell out in advance over the coming weeks, and particularly at weekends, with 50% of on board capacity available for use. 

"That is why we are stressing to those who wish to travel that it is essential to book in advance, as otherwise you will not be able to travel. Customers have been hugely cooperative and supportive throughout the past 16 months with all of the public health measures, and we are grateful for their further assistance with mandatory pre-booking.”

Customers are also reminded that:

- Face coverings are mandatory on board all train services and in stations
- Alcohol is prohibited on all services, and catering services remain suspended

GALLERY | RTÉ's Nationwide goes all along the banks of Royal Canal from Clondra in Longford to Dublin's Spencer Dock

RTÉ Nationwide presenters Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh and Anne Cassin

All next week on RTÉ Nationwide, presenters Anne Cassin and Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh take a journey along the Royal Canal, all 146 kilometers of it, stretching from Spencer Dock in Dublin all the way to Clondra, Co Longford. 


Use the Next > above to go through the gallery



Beginning at opposite ends, Anne Cassin starts her journey in Dublin, heading west, and it’s all aboard in Clondra for Bláthnaid NíChofaigh, going east towards Mullingar where the two presenters meet.


All along the way, presenters Anne and Bláthnaid will meet the communities for whom the canal is of great importance. 

Anne takes a barge trip from Dublin through the unique landscape of the Deep Sinking, to Leixlip, and rambles on to Maynooth, where the Royal Canal greenway begins. From there she visits an art gallery in Kilcock, she runs with Na Fianna running club in Enfield and meets some canoeists at Ribbontail. 

While all that is going on, Bláthnaid goes to Strokestown House and learns about the National Famine Way, she visits the Tidy Towns winning village of Abbeyshrule, joins a rambling group in Ballynacargy and meets Clare Crinnigan, who was born in a lock house on the canal. 

Nationwide all next week, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 7PM on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.


Use the Next > above to go through the gallery

