Abbeyshrule tractor run was a great success

Micheal Egan, Julie Kinahan, Philip Connell and James Walsh who received their trophies recently
The Abbeyshrule Christmas Lights Tractor Run took place last December with over 120 tractors taking part which was a great turnout during Covid-19 and lockdown times.
A brilliant atmosphere on the night saw the tractors take in a large area of south Longford and finishing up in Ballymahon town.
Well done to Rob and John and a great team of helpers who made this all possible and a big thank you to all the people who made this happen including Abbeyshrule air field, our prize sponsors and those who made donations, marshalls on all the roads, the tractor drivers who came from near and far, and to all the people who turned out to watch the run on every vantage point in the area.
When all the maths were complete, the organisers were able to hand over €5,202 to the Bridgeways Family Resource Centre Ballymahon, so a big thank you to all.
You can follow the Abbeyshrule Christmas Lights Tractor Run on Facebook.
