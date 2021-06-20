Safety scheme needed on dangerous junction, says Longford county councillor

Cllr Colin Dalton has called on Longford County Council to prioritise safety measures at the junction where the France road meets the Clonbroney/ Edgeworthstown road.

“There has been ongoing calls from the wider community to have this dangerous junction addressed,” he said.

“High volumes of traffic from the north of the county are commuting to and from Dublin every day and are using this route to access the N4 and the Mostrim train station.

“I am imploring Longford County Council to give serious consideration to developing this junction, to improve the sight lines at the junction, before there is a serious or fatal accident.”

The motion was seconded by Cllr Garry Murtagh, with all members wishing to be associated with the calls.

Cllr Turlough McGovern agreed it was a great motion as it was an extremely dangerous junction and an accident waiting to happen.

Director of Services Barbara Heslin said it is an “ongoing issue” as is and that the council were endeavouring to make contact with the property owner.

She explained that Longford County Council would make an application for Low Cost safety scheme this year seeking funding for 2021 and would endeavour to contact the relevant property owners.