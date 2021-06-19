Support needed for Naomh Columba National School, argues north Longford councillor

Cllr Colin Dalton
Cllr Colin Dalton has called on Longford County Council through the regeneration team, to support Naomh Columba National School, for funding under the safe routes to school programme, to connect the school, church and community centre in the village via a footpath and the associated traffic calming measures.
At a recent meeting of Granard Municipal District, Director of services Barbara Heslin outlined the Department guidelines in relation to the Safe Routes to School Programme to the members and highlighted the different stages for which the Naomh Columba application process goes through.
If the application progresses to a stage were the Local Authority are involved, Ms Heslin told the members, the council would consider and provide the relevant support.
