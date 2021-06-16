Alert: Gardaí issue new scam alert about PPS numbers

The latest in countless scams con artists are trying to sting ordinary people with
Gardaí have issued a new alert to the public involving another type of phone scam.
The division issued the warning on Wednesday, June 16.
"Numerous reports of yet another phone scam. In this case, an 087 number (many different ones) rings the person and an automated recording tells them that they are ringing from An Garda Síochána and their PPS number has been suspended.
This is a scam - do not engage; end call immediately," concluded the warning to the community.
