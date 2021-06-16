Special meeting called to thrash out Longford County Development Plan

Local politicians are to hold a special meeting on Monday to address "a number of issues" with a countywide plan designed to underpin Longford's future development.

Elected representatives are expected to hold talks over several key topics of interest raised following around 90 public submissions made concerning the drafting of the Longford County Development Plan 2021 – 2027.

Every six years, city or county councils prepare a development plan. These plans set out a vision for the future development of a county or area with the public also being afforded an opportunity in charting its preparation.

County councillors are responsible for ultimately approving these plans as every local authority in Ireland presses ahead with revising their development plan, taking account of a raft of revised national and regional planning policies and the public’s views.

Longford councillors are anticipated to debate a number of items raised in the first public consultation process before the document is sent out to the public once more ahead of its adoption later this year.