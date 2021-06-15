Tractor run a lifeline to mental health services at Ballymahon's Bridgeways Family Resource Centre

Bridgeways FRC provides educational, developmental, social and therapeutic services to the entire community of Ballymahon and its environs.

Bridgeways have been working with opened doors supporting the community through the pandemic.

One of the major services that there has been a massive demand for is mental health support.

Bridgeways provide play therapy, art therapy, adolescent psychotherapy and adult counselling to anyone in our community who may need support.

Bridgeways receive €4,000 annual grant aid for this service, this does not cover a quarter of the costs incurred annually.

Grace Kearney, Project Coordinator, Bridgeways Family Resource Centre, explained: “When John Maye and Robert McCormack stated that they were going to host the ‘Abbeyshrule Christmas Lights Tractor Run’ in aid of Bridgeways FRC it was the most amazing news we heard.

“This fundraiser raised €5,202, all of the funds has gone towards Bridgeways mental health supports, resulting in over 100 therapeutic hours being provided in our own local community.

“The tractor run has been a lifeline to the mental health services at Bridgeways and we are very grateful to the organisers, participants and everyone who helped or donated in any way that they could.”