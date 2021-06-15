Mitchells of Carrigallen to host ‘Meet and greet’ open air country music show

Country star Aiden Quinn is one of a number of star attractions lined up to play at a special outdoor event in Carrigallen next month
The who's who of the Irish and country music world will be in situ at Mitchell's outdoor event centre in Carrigallen on Sunday July 11 for a special outdoor concert.
Dubbed 'The day the music came back', the occasion is being hosted by Radio Mostrim's 'Frank Kilbride Show' in what is the first musical showcase of its kind since Covid restrictions were eased.
A large selection of leading figures headed by the likes of Philomena Begley, Aiden Quinn and his band and many more have been pencilled in for an evening of first class music and dance.
There will also be special guest appearances from a number of sporting personalities and politicians.
Organisers have likewise announced that children will be admitted free of charge in what is an afternoon of live entertainment not to be missed.
