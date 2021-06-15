Mitchells of Carrigallen to host ‘Meet and greet’ open air country music show

Aiden Quinn

Country star Aiden Quinn is one of a number of star attractions lined up to play at a special outdoor event in Carrigallen next month

Reporter:

News Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

The who's who of the Irish and country music world will be in situ at Mitchell's outdoor event centre in Carrigallen on Sunday July 11 for a special outdoor concert.

Dubbed 'The day the music came back', the occasion is being hosted by Radio Mostrim's 'Frank Kilbride Show' in what is the first musical showcase of its kind since Covid restrictions were eased.

A large selection of leading figures headed by the likes of Philomena Begley, Aiden Quinn and his band and many more have been pencilled in for an evening of first class music and dance.

There will also be special guest appearances from a number of sporting personalities and politicians.

Organisers have likewise announced that children will be admitted free of charge in what is an afternoon of live entertainment not to be missed.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie