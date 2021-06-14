Explore Roscommon for your summer staycation

County Roscommon is truly the jewel in the crown of Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands as the county has so many wonderful places to visit if you are planning an Irish Staycation this year.

A county of castles and ancient kings, of stately homes and spectacular landscapes, Roscommon also boasts a fantastic sewlection of tracks and trails as well as a wonderful choice of outdoor activities with everything from the high-octane Zip It to woodland segways and a tree top canopy walk in Lough Key, Forest Park to Ireland largest inflatable waterpark at Baysports, Hodson Bay outside Athlone.

The county features a number of trails and cycleways which meander through wildflower meadows, native woodlands, peat bogs, turloughs, rivers and lakes, so it is the perfect place to escape into nature.

One of the most popular cycle routes is the Boyle to Lough Key Cycle way which takes you from King House, past Boyle Abbey, Boyle Marina, along the banks of the Boyle Canal, through amazing woodland and onto the magnificent Lough Key. Measuring 7.9km this is an easy trail to navigate for both young and old.

For the more adventurous or history lovers why not follow in the footsteps of the 1,490 tenants who were forced to emigrate from Strokestown to Canada in 1847 by walking the National Famine Way.

Sliabh Bawn trails near Strokestown also offer trails for a range of fitness abilities. This amazing amenity, through the Coillte forest includes a trim trail for fitness, an equestrian trail, six looped walks, a picnic area, a playground, and a viewing platform at the summit.

A downloadable guide with a full list of tracks and trails throughout County is available at www.visit roscommon.ie/trails

Eiméar Dowd, Tourism Officer with Roscommon County Council is keen to highlight the many attractions which the county has to offer to all ages.

“Now that restrictions have lifted so many families are looking forward to reconnecting with grandparents or extended family and what better way than to pack a picnic and enjoy the outdoors by exploring some of the tracks and trails around County Roscommon with something for all fitness levels. If you want something more adventurous, then later in the summer when restrictions lift even further, we have a range of fun activities in the county with everything from Lough Key Visitor Attraction to water based activities at Baysports or why not learn more about our Heritage at Derryglad Folk Museum, Strokestown Park House & National Famine Museum, Rathcroghan Visitors Centre or the Arigna Mining Experience,” said Eiméar.

Baysports Water Sports Centre is located on the shores of Lough Ree in Hodson Bay just outside Athlone and is home to Ireland’s largest inflatable waterpark.

Lough Key Forest & Activity Park, Boyle is a flagship visitor destination which offers a fantastic family adventure. Featuring the contemporary Tree Canopy Walk, it is the first of its kind in Ireland.

This 300m long creation of timber and steel gently rises 9m above the woodland floor offering an engaging ‘birds eye’ view of nature as it meanders through the treetops offering panoramic views of the island-studded lake.

Explore the high wire aerial adventure with Zip It or take a woodland Segway to traverse some of the 800 acres of forest and parkland, or try out the new Stand Up Paddling or Canoeing activities.

The Lough Key Experience will also take you on an audio journey of Lough Key Forest and Activity Park with 19th century underground tunnels and the refurbished Moylurg tower or try your luck negotiating your way through the 47 rooms of the Boda Borg Swedish puzzle house.

Explore Roscommon for your Summer Staycation- Check out www.visitroscommon.ie