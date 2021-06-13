€250,000 allocated to help Longford’s road network

Roads Funding

Funding of almost €250,000 has been allocated to Longford's road network to help it become more climate resilient

Reporter:

News Reporter

A package of almost €250,000, the second lowest in the country, has been announced to help Longford’s road network become more climate resilient.

Details of the €17.3m climate adaptation investment programme for regional and local roads were outlined last Thursday by Minister Eamon Ryan TD and Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton TD.

The Programme will aid 26 local authorities in implementing 432 road improvement projects across the country while building on the support provided under the 2020 July Stimulus Plan.

Longford County Council will receive a total of €249,250 and this includes €115,000 towards embankment stabilisation on the R198 at Tawnagh, with rock fill and verge construction.

€95,250 has been allocated for road edge protection along the L1007 Ballagh-Drumlish Rd and €39,000 to deal with flooding on the carriageway for a distance of 150m Granard road out of Abbeylara village and install new drainage system through the village.

Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan TD, said: “This funding will support local authorities across the country deal with the challenges of climate change and severe weather events. The upkeep of our road network is crucial in ensuring that our public transport, cyclists, walkers, car users can travel safely around the country.”

These grants supplement local authorities’ own resources expenditure on regional and local road projects and do not represent the total investment in regional and local roads for this year.

