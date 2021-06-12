Longford Leader Farming: Talking Timber 2021 – how to sell timber

Talking Timber 2021 will be broadcast live on Tuesday, June 15 at 7pm.

Teagasc’s annual timber marketing event supports forest owners in harvesting and selling the timber from their conifer forests.

This year’s theme is “The Business of Forestry - how to sell timber”.

For a second year this must-see free event is presented online and to attend, prior registration is required.

Register today at www.teagasc.ie/talkingtimber

Talking Timber 2021 will be presented as a combination of short, focused videos and live panel discussion with forestry experts.

Viewers will have an opportunity to get answers to their questions during a live Q&A session.

With a primary focus on second and subsequent thinnings, forestry experts from Teagasc and the Forestry Division, DAFM will be joined by a forest owner, a harvesting forester (representing Forest Industries Ireland) and a taxation specialist from IFAC to discuss all aspects of timber harvesting and timber sales.

Private forestry in Ireland has come a long way in the last three decades with thousands of forests now at different harvesting stages – from 1st thinning to clearfell.

Timber is a very valuable commodity but forests need proactive management to fully realise their growth and value potential. Thinning on time and removing the right trees is the best way to drive timber production and value. But even in situations where thinning may not be possible, the timber crop can be very valuable.

Talking Timber 2021 – The Business of Forestry – how to sell timber addresses the important issues for forest owners, with timber to sell, to get the best outcomes – for themselves and their forests.

Timber sales should be well planned and executed with forest owners understanding what is involved at each stage.

There are several steps in the timber sales process and central to this is a strong timber sales contract which addresses a range of financial and harvesting issues to provide a comprehensive agreement between seller and purchaser.

Talking Timber 2021 will provide guidance on the timber sales process – from presale measurement and valuation to type of sale and sales contracts.

With the current very strong demand for timber – and prices to match – forest owners need to know what questions to ask and understand the answers they get to achieve the best results.

Topics to be addressed will include:

l I have timber to sell timber - where do I start?

l Who will buy my timber?

l Is measuring my timber before I sell a good idea?

l Do I need a timber sales contract? What should be in this contract?

l What about selling timber and tax?

Talking Timber Programme - Tuesday, June 15, 7-8pm

l 7pm Introduction

l 7 - 7.45pm Short videos followed by live panel discussion

l 7.45 - 8pm Live Q&A session

All are welcome to attend - but registration is essential. Please register today!

For further details please see: www.teagasc.ie/forestry