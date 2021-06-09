Number of PUP claimants in Longford continues to fall

The number of people in receipt of the State's Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) in Longford has continued to fall, latest figures show.

A total of 1,780 individuals are currently availing of the payment, down from 1,953 the week previously.

This week, the Department of Social Protection has issued weekly payments valued at over €84 million to 285,265 people in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP).

This represents a decrease of 24,250 people compared to last week.

The number of people in receipt of the PUP is now at its lowest since December 2020.

The figures published today are in addition to the 171,699 people who were on the Live Register at the end of May.

“Today’s figures are very encouraging. They show another sizeable weekly fall in the number of people receiving the PUP as our economy continues to recover and businesses re-open their doors," said Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys.

“Almost 200,000 people have now closed their PUP claims since February which clearly shows that as sectors reopen, people are returning to work.