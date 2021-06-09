WATCH: Minister on the possibility of relaxing the social distancing rule

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath has been speaking about the possibility of the social distancing rule being relaxed in line with a return to workplaces for some office workers.

Minister McGrath's comments come after both Taoiseach Micheal Martin and Tanaiste Leo Varadkar expressed an interest in allowing workers back to offices on a phased basis from August. 

NPHET will review the measures with most office workers being told to work from home where possible. A return would be primarily for training and meetings first as a trial for a full return. 

It is thought most businesses want to bring workers back fully before reviewing a blended working practice combining days in the office and days at home for employees.

