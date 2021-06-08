Hidden Hearing to give away €30,000 worth of hearing aids

Ireland’s largest provider of hearing healthcare is gifting €30,000 worth of the new life changing, Oticon More hearing aids to help over 60s connect through the joys of sound in June.

Recent research for Hidden Hearing by Opinions Market Research showed 88% of Irish adults have missed the sound of catch ups with friends in a café during the Covid-19 period, nearly 7 in 10 (68%) have missed the sound of a busy pub full of conversation and over 1 in 3 (32%) Irish adults said they have missed the sweet sound of music playing in a theatre.

“We know how important sound is when it comes to connecting people as we see the hugely positive impact hearing aids have in our clinics every day. After such an incredible response to our Gift of Hearing campaign in December, we are delighted to provide these free, state-of-the-art hearing aids to help people burst the bubble, and make memories with loved ones as we near the end of the Pandemic.” says Dolores Madden, Audiologist & Marketing Director at Hidden Hearing.

Over 60s can apply for the chance to win a new Oticon More by visiting www.hiddenhearing.ie/ burstintosummer today.

To help reconnect with family and friends this summer, a number of applicants will also win a Vodafone smartphone. Oticon More gives you a wealth of connectivity opportunities allowing you more access to your favourite devices. Stream your favourite music directly to your hearing aids, make hands-free calls from any smartphone or stream sound from your TV and never miss a plotline! Cutting edge Bluetooth technology makes it all possible.

Speaking of the launch, Tony Ward, Irish Rugby Legend commented; “I’m delighted to support the Gift of Hearing campaign with Hidden Hearing, since I’ve started using the Oticon More, the specifics you can hear are truly unbelievable. You can pick up every little sound but feel comfortable with it. Whether its birds singing or water lapping, sounds that I previously lost are back again and it’s such a lovely feeling”.

Experience what is now known as possibly the best hearing aid in the world. The Oticon More is the first hearing aid to use the Deep Neural Network, the most powerful benefit of artificial intelligence software. Building on Oticon’s previous brain hearing technology, the Oticon More gives you 360-degree access to the sounds of the world around you - with more definition than ever before.

This life-changing hearing aid will make sounds up to 60% clearer inside the brain. You will understand 15% more of what has been said than any other hearing aid developed to date. Also, these fully rechargeable hearing aids will only need 3 hours of charging to give you a full day of power.

Hidden Hearing clinics are open countrywide and are an essential service which will run during all levels of restriction. Those enquiring about an urgent appointment now, or who wish to book a consultation, can call 1800 66 77 11 for general patient enquiries.

Hidden Hearing is Ireland’s longest established exclusive hearing care experts with almost 30 years’ experience. Safety protocols are in place at all Hidden Hearing clinics for the utmost patient care, so visitors can attend clinics in safety and confidence. www.hiddenhearing.ie