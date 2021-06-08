Longford Leader Farming: ‘Sometimes following the herd is a great idea’

In fact, it’s estimated that many farmers may be renewing their existing farm insurance policy each year because of this assumption, without realising they could be benefitting greatly by switching – whilst still retaining the same level of protection, or even achieve, enhanced benefits.

At Zurich Insurance, we help to make things easy and ensure that your experience is anything but daunting, with a team of experts ready to provide customers with the information to assist in their decision to switch insurance provider.

From start to finish, the Zurich insurance team are there to help alleviate any stress and ensure the process is as seamless and hassle free as possible.

At Zurich, we are committed to ensuring our customers receive quality farm insurance cover, while offering the best advice, price and security.

Here’s what you need to know about how to switch farm insurance provider:



Consider what cover you need

Have the circumstances on your farm changed since taking up your last policy? Have you more high-value equipment and machinery than you had before? If so, take care to assess your cover needs. Our leading farm insurance experts are on hand, offering personalised farm visits to make sure you receive the best advice and have the best cover for your machinery or buildings.

Do the research

It’s always a good idea to read the fine print and review what optional extras are on offer from a provider before deciding to make the switch.

Compare quotes

Once you know what level of cover you need, our farm experts will offer you the best price possible for the cover you require. With over 130 years farm insurance experience combined in delivering superior farm insurance cover, our team offer the reassurance and peace of mind, when considering switching to Zurich Insurance. At Zurich, with our local expertise, we are well positioned to advise farmers and provide tailored support to best suit their individual needs. With a history of settling 99%* of claims, our expert team will ensure you feel secure and supported from day one.

Make the switch

Most farm insurance providers operate on an auto-renewal basis, so make sure you tell your current provider that you wish to end your policy before it renews.



During times of uncertainty, being able to save on your farm insurance can help with cashflow and relieve the pressures that come with life on the farm.

Shane Fitzgerald is a Zurich customer who was referred through one of our partners, FDC Financial Services, and has since purchased a policy that has helped him make a significant saving of €3,000** on his farm insurance policy.

He said: “There are definitely savings to be made when shopping around. I ended up getting the exact same level of cover as with my previous policy, but with the advantage of being able to avail of enhanced benefits as a client of FDC. This 30% saving now takes some of the pressure off. But I didn’t just save money - everything, from start to finish, went smoothly.”

To find out more about how you can make a saving, call Pat Maher on 086 047 5422 or visit Zurich.ie.

*From January to December 2020, on average we paid out on 99% of motor, home, van, farm and windscreen insurance claims.