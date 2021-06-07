O’Toole calls for retrofitting of Ballymahon's Leo Casey Terrace homes

Ballymahon Municipal District Pat O'Toole (Fianna Fáil)

Ballymahon Municipal District Cllr Pat O'Toole

Reporter:

Jessica Thompson

Cllr Pat O’Toole has called for an assessment of 14 houses in Leo Casey Terrace Ballymahon for a deep retrofit under the Just Transition Programme.

The motion was raised at last week’s meeting of Ballymahon Municipal District.

“I think that Leo Casey Terrace is the oldest estate in Ballymahon and would be a mix of council tenants and people who own their houses there as well,” he said.

Director of Services John McKeon explained that a programme of work has been agreed with regards to the completion of additional surveys on the properties that are to be retrofitted in the first phase of the Midlands Energy Efficiency Retrofitting Scheme.

“Surveys have already been completed on a number of properties in the county and it’s hoped that retro-fitting work will soon be commenced on these properties and consideration be given to Leo Casey Terrace in the next phase of this process,” he said.

