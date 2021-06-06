Local figures honoured as Longford marks Africa Day 2021

Cllr Uruemu Adejinmi presents Dr Syed Ali with an 'African Allies' award at his surgery in Longford town last week
A number of local personalities, business leaders and community activists have been recognised for their part in advancing integration and providing support to Longford's wider African community.
The awards, designed to coincide with Africa Day 2021 last Monday (May 25), was spearheaded by Longford African Network in conjunction with Longford County Council.
The Founder and Chairperson of Longford Africans Network and Leas-Cathaoirleach of Longford Municipal District Cllr Uruemu Adejinmi said: “Celebrations like Africa Day help us to come together, even remotely, to combat social isolation and we all know how much this has affected people especially living through this last most difficult year.”
Dr Syed Ali was honoured with an 'African Allies' award.
Other award recipients-
Sports:
Nelvin Appiah – High Jump
Funmi Talabi – excellence in Athletics
Mark Lucan – Longford Slashers GAA Minors Team (League winners)
Tolu Onayemi – Longford Slashers GAA Minors Team (League winners)
Desmond Akenbor – Longford Slashers GAA Minors Team (League winners)
Davidson Olusanya – Longford Slashers GAA Minors Team (League winners)
Arts:
Felicia Olusanya – Poet
Kevin Mensah – Pianist
Evelyn Mensah – Violinist
Outstanding Young African:
Eric Ehigie – Youth Activist and Public Speaker
New Entrepreneur:
Fides Heffernan – Fides Designs Ireland
Community Service:
Wunmi Bolarewaju
Patrick Appiah
Guylain Beya.
