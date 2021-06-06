Local figures honoured as Longford marks Africa Day 2021

Dr Ali

Cllr Uruemu Adejinmi presents Dr Syed Ali with an 'African Allies' award at his surgery in Longford town last week

Reporter:

News Reporter

A number of local personalities, business leaders and community activists have been recognised for their part in advancing integration and providing support to Longford's wider African community.

The awards, designed to coincide with Africa Day 2021 last Monday (May 25), was spearheaded by Longford African Network in conjunction with Longford County Council.

The Founder and Chairperson of Longford Africans Network and Leas-Cathaoirleach of Longford Municipal District Cllr Uruemu Adejinmi said: “Celebrations like Africa Day help us to come together, even remotely, to combat social isolation and we all know how much this has affected people especially living through this last most difficult year.”

Dr Syed Ali was honoured with an 'African Allies' award.

Other award recipients-

Sports:

Nelvin Appiah – High Jump

Funmi Talabi – excellence in Athletics

Mark Lucan – Longford Slashers GAA Minors Team (League winners)

Tolu Onayemi – Longford Slashers GAA Minors Team (League winners)

Desmond Akenbor – Longford Slashers GAA Minors Team (League winners)

Davidson Olusanya – Longford Slashers GAA Minors Team (League winners)

Arts:

Felicia Olusanya – Poet

Kevin Mensah – Pianist

Evelyn Mensah – Violinist

Outstanding Young African:

Eric Ehigie – Youth Activist and Public Speaker

New Entrepreneur:

Fides Heffernan – Fides Designs Ireland

Community Service:

Wunmi Bolarewaju

Patrick Appiah

Guylain Beya.

