IFA posters erected in Granard

Longford IFA brought their poster campaign to promote local family farms and to highlight the value of local food production and the importance of farming to the local economy to sunny Granard in the past week.

According to Longford IFA County Chairperson, Gavin White, "the campaign is about promoting our product in county Longford to the general public and it’s about letting the IFA members of Longford know that we have not gone away; we’re tipping away and doing what we can in the present circumstances. It’s a locally-led initiative.”

Pictured are Cllr Turlough 'Pott' McGovern, James Gaynor (Chairperson Granard IFA), Cllr PJ Reilly and Jim Tynan (Secretary Granard IFA) at the beef poster erected on the N55. Picture: Tristan Gaynor