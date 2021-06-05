Funding boost for 20 Tidy Towns groups across Longford

Fine Gael Junior Housing Minister Peter Burke
The return of the Supervalu Tidy Towns Competition will be a huge boost to communities across Longford, a Fine Gael Minister of State has said.
Peter Burke has confirmed that 20 Tidy Town Groups in Longford have now been awarded grants of up to €1,000 under the Tidy Towns Fund announced by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD.
