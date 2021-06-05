Longford's property employers urged to turn to apprenticeships

Estate agents and property services in Longford are being urged to turn to apprenticeships to fill skills gaps as their industry grows.

Reporter:

News Reporter

Estate agents and property services in Longford are being urged to turn to apprenticeships to fill skills gaps as their industry grows.

 

That’s according to City of Dublin Education and Training Board (CDETB), which last week launched an impact report on its Auctioneering and Property Services Apprenticeship.

The apprenticeship provides a two-year, work-based learning programme for people seeking careers in auctioneering, estate agency, property management and property letting.

Last year, 86 apprentices were hired by auctioneering and property services through the CDETB apprenticeship. In the first five months of 2021, up to 70 apprentices have been recruited, signalling much higher demand from the industry than in previous years.

CDETB is urging auctioneers and property services looking to grow their business to take on an apprentice this year. Interested companies can find out more at: auctioneeringapprenticeship .ie/employeers

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie