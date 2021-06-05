Longford's property employers urged to turn to apprenticeships

Estate agents and property services in Longford are being urged to turn to apprenticeships to fill skills gaps as their industry grows.

That’s according to City of Dublin Education and Training Board (CDETB), which last week launched an impact report on its Auctioneering and Property Services Apprenticeship.

The apprenticeship provides a two-year, work-based learning programme for people seeking careers in auctioneering, estate agency, property management and property letting.

Last year, 86 apprentices were hired by auctioneering and property services through the CDETB apprenticeship. In the first five months of 2021, up to 70 apprentices have been recruited, signalling much higher demand from the industry than in previous years.

CDETB is urging auctioneers and property services looking to grow their business to take on an apprentice this year. Interested companies can find out more at: auctioneeringapprenticeship .ie/employeers