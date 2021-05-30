Longford man hid cannabis in petrol tank of his car, court hears

A man has been fined €500 with three months to pay after a quantity of cannabis was discovered in the petrol tank of his car.

Detective Garda Morris of Roscommon Garda Station told the court that, on May 4, 2020, at Cluain na Sidhe, Killashee, he stopped John Doyle of 35 The Mill, Clondra, who was driving a Ford Mondeo.

“He appeared nervous and I conducted a search,” said Det Gda Morris.

“I found a weed-like substance in the petrol tank of the car. He said it was herbal and for medicinal use. It was sent for testing and came back as cannabis.”

The court heard that Mr Doyle has 33 previous convictions, a number of which are under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Judge Seamus Hughes fined Mr Doyle €500, giving him three months to pay on one charge. The second charge was taken into consideration.