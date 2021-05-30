Edgeworthstown in €11,250 funding boost

Edgeworthstown District Development Association has received €11,250 under the Community Heritage Grant Scheme, a programme run by the Heritage Council.

The funding will go towards providing access to important archival material relating to Maria Edgeworth.

Maria Edgeworth, who was born in 1768 and died in Edgeworthstown in 1849, was a prolific Anglo-Irish writer of adults’ and children’s literature.

The grant is part of a €1.2 million package allocated to community groups and not-for-profit organisations under the Community Heritage Grant Scheme across Ireland.

This follows on from an award of €374,599 made to community heritage projects in April 2021.