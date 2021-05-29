Longford man cleared of assault charge

A man has been cleared of a section 3 assault charge following last week’s sitting of Longford District Court.

Hughie Nevin, 7 St Michael’s Road, Longford, was arrested on December 19 and charged with the assault of a female.

“The only charge before the court is a domestic,” said solicitor for Mr Nevin, Bríd Mimnagh.

“No, it was a section 3 assault,” Judge Seamus Hughes corrected her.

The injured party “has withdrawn that complaint in court,” said Ms Mimnagh.

“The difficulty on the occasion was the alleged breach of Covid rules. Sgt Mahon made a big thing of that before.”

Sgt Enda Daly, who was court prosecutor last week, explained that the case had “gained some notoriety” arising from the fact that six gardaí were forced to go into isolation after coming into contact with Mr Nevin, who had tested positive for Covid-19.

The court also previously heard that the encounter with Mr Nevin resulted in a cleaning bill of €1,800 at Longford Garda Station.

“The injured party has withdrawn her complaint,” Sgt Daly confirmed, “but there is a separate matter gone to the DPP. He’s currently not charged with anything else.”

“Has she withdrawn her complaint in writing?” asked Judge Hughes.

“She withdrew it in this court,” said Mr Nevin.

Judge Hughes asked that the injured party appear in court that afternoon to officially withdraw her complaint, which she did.

The section 3 assault charge was subsequently struck out.