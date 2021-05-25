Longford set for Virtual Alzheimer Café

The Longford branch of The Alzheimer Society of Ireland, will hold their Monthly Virtual Alzheimer Café on Wednesday, 26th May at 7.30pm.

Guest speaker on the night is Emer Donohoe, Senior Occupational Therapist, and her topic is ‘The Memory Technology Resource Room’.

The Café will then run on the last Wednesday of every month, with a different speaker and topic each month.

The ASI Virtual Café will provide a safe, warm and welcoming space online for people with dementia, their family and friends, along with social and health care professionals to meet and exchange ideas and learnings.

For Further information you can contact Eileen on 085 8724475 or email longfordwestmeath virtualcafe@alzheimer.ie The Alzheimer Society of Ireland National Helpline is open six days a week Monday to Friday 10am–5pm and Saturday 10am–4pm on 1800 341 341. and The Website is: www.alzheimer.ie