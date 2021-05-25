Ballymahon resident on Immigrant Council Electoral Programme

Ballymahon’s Catherine Joseph is one of the participants of the Immigrant Council’s Migrant Electoral Empowerment Programme, a training course running throughout April and May to help politically-interested migrants learn the fundamentals of campaigning and getting involved in Irish politics.

Originally from Nigeria, Catherine came to Ireland nine years ago to join family here, settling in Ballymahon.

She founded Ethnic Minority Hub, a space for Africans living in Ireland to come together to learn and grow as they integrate into their new lives here.

Catherine finds inspiration in the team spirit and the togetherness of Irish communities, admiring their drive to continuously improve not only themselves but the environment they live in. This has contributed to what she wants to achieve by becoming active in local Irish politics.

“While I acknowledge that there is a lot being done recently to change people's attitudes towards migrants living in Ireland, I believe the issue of racism is a continuous struggle and we must work together to reduce discrimination and racism,” said Ms Joseph.

“I would like to improve the relationship between the native Irish communities and black communities through educational and community development programmes.

“I would like to join force and improve on the vigorous efforts already being made by present government officials to reduce the impact of climate change on the environment, and address economic inequality by reducing systematic racism, especially in the workplace. And to make information transparent and accessible for everyone in the society.”

Catherine is one of eighteen participants in the Migrant Electoral Training programme of weekly online workshops with migrant politicians sharing their expertise and personal experiences of campaigning in Irish politics.

For more on the Electoral Empowerment Programme, see the Immigrant Council of Ireland Facebook page, @ImmigrantCouncil.