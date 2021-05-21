Longford nets €25k in biodiversity drive

Longford County Council are to receive €25,045 under The National Biodiversity Local Authority Biodiversity Grant Scheme.

The funding has been welcomed by Longford-Westmeath Fianna Fáil TD Joe Flaherty, who said paid tribute to Longford Co Council for their work in this area.

The funding will assist the Council and its Heritage Officer implement an exciting range of projects across the county:

Public Biodiversity Awareness Project - €7,650

Study to assess a programme of work on the eradication of Japanese Knotweed - €5,750

BirdWatch Ireland will undertake assessment of breeding birds on Ardagullion Bog - €5,100

North Longford Native Tree Nursery - €3,910

Pallas Pollinator Project - €850

Pollinator-friendly planting along Longford by-pass - €1,785