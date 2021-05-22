Discover and explore Longford’s hidden gems with EZxploring maps

Longford County Council has just launched a series of innovative, interactive maps that will help locals and visitors alike discover and explore many parts of the county.

These new maps cover Ardagh, Ballymahon, Edgeworthstown, Granard, Lanesboro, Longford and the Royal Canal Greenway, including the National Famine Way.

They were produced by EZxploring, a company owned by Edel McWeeney Moran and her husband, Kevin.

On the council side, the project was supported by the Regeneration Unit, through funding received under the Town and Village Accelerated Scheme 2020, Longford Tourism and the Heritage Office.

The project team included the Tourism Officer, the Heritage Officer and County Archivist, working closely with the local communities and local historians.

“The maps will be great for people as they get out and about during the summer, encouraging both locals and visitors to spend time and explore the many wonderful features of our towns. Each of the town maps has a walking trail with picture clues for features you can find as you go,” explained Lorraine O’Connor, Longford County Council’s Regeneration Officer.

“They are ideal for families as often it can be difficult to find an activity that suits all ages,” she added.

According to Dympna Reilly, Tourism Officer, the project is of great benefit in the current circumstances. “The map covering the Royal Canal is a timely addition to the visitor offering due to the recent launch of the Greenway. The whole initiative also comes as people are planning staycations and the travel restrictions have encouraged us all to look more closely at our localities,” she said.

Speaking to the Leader, Edel McWeeney Moran explained more about the EZxploring concept. “Every place in the country has many stories and features of interest. In each of our maps, we include a selection of these. We want the visitor to have an enjoyable experience finding particular sites and seeing details that they might otherwise miss,” she said.

‘A walk is a great way to help people learn about their surroundings.” She went on to say that Longford is the first county in Ireland to have a set of EZxploring maps.

“We were delighted to work with Longford County Council and were really struck by the amount of history and heritage in each of the places we worked on in the county,” she concluded.

In addition to this series of EZxploring maps, the County Longford playgrounds are currently being compiled by EZxploring and will be added to the series of EZxploring maps for County Longford. This is an exciting Creative Ireland project particularly aimed at children.

The maps will be available in the Tourist Office, Market Square, Longford; the libraries throughout the county; Knights & Conquests in Granard, the Maria Edgeworth Centre in Edgeworthstown; and Creative Ardagh and Lyons’s shop in Ardagh.

For more information, you can contact Longford Tourism, Market Square, Longford. Tel: +353 (0)43 3343509. Email: tourism@longfordcoco.ie, Web: www.longford.ie