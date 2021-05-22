Cavan Institute Virtual to hold open week

Cavan Institute, one of Ireland's largest Further Education Colleges, will hold a series of virtual events next week, beginning Monday, May 24 until Friday, May 28 to showcase the wide range of courses on offer at one of the largest Colleges of Further Education in the Country.

The event kicks off with an overview of courses at the Institute at 1.15pm on Monday.

Each day there will be informative webinars at lunchtime which will include topics such as progression opportunities, student finance, up-skilling for the unemployed or those wishing to change career direction, as well as Traineeships and Apprenticeships that are currently running at Cavan Institute.

Director of Cavan Institute, Ms Ann Marie Lacey explained that like all colleges at this time, virtual events are an important way for students to connect with and learn more about their chosen course of study.

While most classes this year were on-line, it is hoped that a return to relative normality will occur in September 2021, with the majority of classes taking place on-site at the Institute subject to Government Guidelines according to Ms Lacey. However, there may still be a number of classes taking place on-line.



Programme of Events

Cavan Institute’s Virtual Open Week will consist of a series of lunchtime webinars followed by specific talks in the evening times, starting at 7pm each evening.

The format of the virtual open week allows students and indeed parents and guardians to dip in and out of sessions that most interest them. Every course area that Cavan Institute offers will be covered throughout the week, with half hour slots from 7pm to 9pm each evening.

Cavan Institute has seen a significant rise in applications this year as many Leaving Cert students are deciding to take a gap year before progressing to degree programmes. Employment orientated courses, such as Healthcare are also seeing large volumes of applications.

A full list of events for Cavan Institute’s Virtual Open Week is contained on Page 7 of this week's Longford Leader. You can also find further information at www.cavaninstitute.ie