Longford Leader Farming: Road users asked for patience and awareness during silage season

The chairperson of ICMSA’s Farm and Rural Affairs Committee has asked the users of rural roads to exercise patience and awareness as this year’s silage season begins.

Denis Drennan said that rural roads will see a massive increase in heavy traffic over the next four weeks as farmers cut, bale and bring in silage.

Mr Drennan noted that the large numbers of people still using rural roads for walking and cycling exercise in the absence of gyms or sports club training might be taken unaware by the large increase in tractor and trailer volumes.

He expressed specific concern that the use of headphones that mislead people about the proximity of large machinery.

Mr Drennan asked farmers and contractors engaged in silage work to be extra careful this year in view of the increased numbers of people cycling or walking on rural roads. He also asked them to pull in – where possible – and allow any build up of traffic to pass.

He said it was incumbent upon everyone to take the extra care required to get through what is an incredibly busy period safely and for all parties, farmers and members of the public, to facilitate that in a safe manner.