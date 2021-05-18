Damhsa ar an Sean Nós

Many people young and old during the lockdown discovered that dancing was a great way of lifting our mood, getting some exercise and getting all the family involved.

We have all heard of the Jerusalema dance challenge that swept the world and brought joy to so many people during Covid-19 with the gardai leading the way in Ireland and bringing a smile to many a face during the darker days of the pandemic.

Here in Longford local dance teacher Maeve Donnelly has enlisted a couple of her dance teacher friends to teach us all some basic Sean-Nós steps. Sean-Nós dancing is a very old style of traditional Irish dancing which uses the flat of your feet and according to Maeve is not hard to learn.

“This challenge was presented to me by Cruinniú na nÓg coordinator Patricia Briody from Longford Library,” said Maeve, “Patricia asked me to choose a dance that all the family could enjoy and learn in four weeks.

“I love dancing and I am always up for a challenge, but I need lots of people to join me from right around the county. The tune I have chosen is Miss McLeod’s reel and I will be accompanied by musician Dáithí Gormley. The classes begin online on Zoom next Saturday, May 15 from 11am.”

Patricia Briody, a Librarian in Ballymahon Library said, “Cruinniú na nÓg is a a day of free creative activity for children and young people to experience and enjoy whatever form of creativity they wish; everything from music, dance, art, storytelling, kite making and much more.

“This year most of our programme will take place online and we are inviting everyone around the county to dance with us online. We have also enlisted the support of our friends from our twin town Noyal-Chatillon-sur-Seiche in Britanny who are also up for the challenge.”

The classes are free, and anyone can join, but booking is required. To find out more and to book your place please contact Patricia at Ballymahon Library tel. 09064 32546 or email pbriody@longfordcoco.ie.