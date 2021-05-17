County Longford PPN bringing vital information to the community

County Longford PPN are holding their online Municipal District (MD) Plenary meetings at 7pm for Granard MD members on Tuesday, May 18, for Ballymahon MD members on Wednesday, May 19 and Longford MD members on Thursday, May 20.

The online meeting links have been circulated via email to nominated contacts for circulation to all individual group members.

Siobhán Cronogue, PPN Development Officer said, “The PPN Secretariat have really listened to the information most requested by members and this was the reason they invited the three guest speakers they did to the meetings.”

Ms Cronogue added that the elected PPN MD Secretariat members, Tess Murphy for the Granard MD, Michael Murray for Ballymahon MD and Pozy Green for Longford MD will chair the meetings on their night and are looking forward to ensuring communities are aware of services and supports available to them particularly in the current climate where Climate Action and Remote working are leading the way.

The first guest speaker at the plenary meetings is Catherine O’ Toole from Irish Environmental Network (IEN).

Catherine is delighted to be speaking at the meeting and said, “I'm excited to see what collaboration opportunities and knowledge sharing can take place between groups and individuals through a newly established Longford Environmental Network.

Huge thanks and appreciation to the volunteers who are working to establish and run these local networks.” Francesca Pawelczyk is credited with putting forward the proposal of establishing a new Longford Environmental Network to the PPN Secretariat.

Next up will be Longford County Council’s Broadband Officer, Christine Collins. Christine has worked tirelessly and passionately on the roll out of broadband around the county.

Members will receive vital information about the establishment of Community Hubs and will have an opportunity to ask questions on the night or submit questions prior to the meetings.

Christine is excited to engage with as many members of the community as possible and said she is looking forward to speaking on Longford’s Connected Community Initiative (free Wi-Fi) and on the National Broadband Plan.

The final speaker will be Clare McEnroe from Grow Remote Longford Chapter.

Grow Remote Longford Chapter is a volunteer led group who hope to bring remote workers, community groups and employers together to create awareness of remote working opportunities and help people with their training needs.

Clare is looking forward to the meetings and said, “Remote work has the potential to create greater job opportunities across Ireland and help reverse the decline of rural communities.



Grow Remote's mission is to make remote work both visible and accessible by offering support and tools for those who want to work remotely within their own community, through jobs boards, jobs clubs and free training programmes”.

A very exciting lineup indeed and of course each meeting will close with a raffle, prizes for winning community groups will be €200 – 1st prize, €100 – 2nd prize and €50 – 3rd prize.

For further information please contact Siobhan on 087 261 5583 or email ppn@longfordcoco.ie or contact Helen at hgorman@longfordcoco.ie