Longford farmers urged to support Hooves 4 Hospice project

Longford farmers are required to donate a calf for a sale in Carrigallen Mart at 11am on Saturday, May 22.

This is a ringside sale and online auction and will include dairy heifer and beef calves. The sale is in support of the Hooves 4 Hospice Project.



The aim of the project is to raise funds to provide a level three hospice in the midland counties of Laois, Longford, Offaly and Westmeath.

The Midlands is now the only area in Ireland which does not have a level three regional hospice.

A level three hospice is a state-of-the-art purpose built facility where end-of-

life care is provided by specially trained doctors, nurses and other healthcare staff.

Your support for this sale would be much appreciated. For further information please contact: Eugene Fitzpatrick - 087 2751545 or Cecil Bennett – 086 3640779.