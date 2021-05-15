Virtual twist to Longford's annual Padraic Colum Gathering

The annual Padraic Colum Gathering has become a much-anticipated date in the Longford literary calendar to everyone who loves poems like ‘The Drover’ and ‘An Old Woman of the Roads’ and of course the beautiful ballad ‘She Moved through the Fair’.

The Colum Gathering was established in 2017 to celebrate the life and work of one of Longford’s best known and best loved writers and poets.



A very important and gratifying part of this event has been the involvement of members of the Colum family, many of whom travelled from around the globe to be in Longford for this special weekend.

Sadly, in the past few months Clíona Colum Ní Shúilleabháin, a very valued contributor to the Gathering, who was a devoted grandniece of the writer, passed away. She will be remembered in a special way at this year’s Gathering.



Among the distinguished speakers at this year’s event are Professor Margaret Kelleher who is currently completing a biography of Padraic and Mary Colum, and journalist and broadcaster Professor Colum Kenny who will speak about Arthur Griffith and the biography he has completed which was influenced by Padraic Colum’s own biography of Griffith.

The children of St Guasacht’s National School, Bunlahy will also play a part remembering that Padraic Colum wrote a book called ‘The Big Tree of Bunlahy’.

Speaking to the Longford Leader, Cllr Seamus Butler, a member of the organizing committee said , “Unfortunately, last year Covid-19 meant that the Padraic Colum Gathering was unable to take place and this year the event will be a virtual one and will take place online on Saturday 15th May beginning at 10am.

“We feel that everyone will enjoy the programme that has been planned and we hope many people will join us on the day.”

The Gathering can be booked by telephone to Longford Library 0433341124 or by email creativeireland@longfordcoco.ie.