Longford Leader Property: Entries accepted for summer auctions

The Leinster Property Auction will hold their next online auction next week, Thursday, May 13 and are continuing to take entries for their 2021 summer auctions, which take place on June 17 & July 15.

Patrick Folan of The Leinster Property Auction commented, “previous years have shown the April to July period is particularly strong for selling residential and commercial property. While circumstances this year are very different to previous years, we are seeing huge demand for properties and our auction team are keen to speak to property owners who are considering bringing their property to the market.”

The Leinster Property Auction says with demand for property extraordinarily strong right now, property owners should consider coming to market sooner rather than later.

They are encouraging owners considering selling their property and indeed buyers to contact them to discuss.

The company offers properties across the province and remains the only auction provider in Ireland who do not charge any upfront costs to enter a property into their auction.

The next auction will offer a great selection of properties and while prices are continuing to increase, there is still choice and value to be found for buyers as well.

The below properties are currently offered for sale:

Market Square, Bailieborough, Cavan - Offered at bids over €80,000 in partnership with Keenan Property.

Set in a key location overlooking Bailieborough's Market Square, this c. 0.37 acre site has enviable development prospects, is situated in the town's core, and carries a mixed use (M2) zoning.

5 Bridge Street Carndonagh, Donegal - Offered at bids over €60,000 in partnership with Neal J. Doherty.

Comprising of two, 1 bed apartments and ideally located in the heart on the town, within distance to all amenities. Both apartments are in good condition and offer an investment yield of ca. 10%.

55 The Redmill, North Brunswick Street, Smithfield, Dublin 7 – Offered at bids over €275,000 in partnership with Kelly Bradshaw Dalton.

