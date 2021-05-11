Three built heritage projects in Longford secure €70k funding boost

Three heritage projects in Longford are set to benefit from €70,000 funding under the 2021 Historic Structures Fund.

Longford Lodge, Carriglas is set to receive €20,000, with Creevaghmore House, Ballymahon and St Mel’s College, Longford both being allocated €25,000 each.

Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan, TD, said: "This year’s Historic Structures Fund will assist 85 owners and custodians of historic and protected structures across the country as they carry out a range of conservation projects to repair and safeguard our built heritage and supporting local employment of skilled conservation workers and tradespeople.

"I can also announce that I am reopening the applications for funding for Irish Language shopfronts and will publish further details in the coming days.’"