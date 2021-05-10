Plans to build 75 new homes in well documented Longford estate

A Longford estate which was the subject of European Union intervention over “unacceptable” sewage issues is the subject of a planned move to add a further 75 houses to its residential mix.

In a planning notice seen by this newspaper, the applicant behind the plans has set out moves to build 40 three bedroom semi detached homes along with 30 two bedroom units.

The proposals also provide for a further five three bedroom dwellings, the reinstallation of entrance access and a new access road into the estate.

Gleann Riada, located just off the main Strokestown Road on the outskirts of Longford town, has attracted national as well as international attention over the past ten years.

In 2012, wastewater management concerns led to it being discussed at EU level.

More recently, the estate has been 'taken in charge' by local authority chiefs with a view to improving lighting and other aesthetic related issues.

The applicant, on foot of the planning notice, now has two weeks in which to lodge plans with the council.