Longford Leader Farming: Excluding Organic farmers from REAP sends the wrong message

Excluding Organic farmers from REAP sends the wrong message
Fergal Byrne, ICSA Organics chair has said excluding Organics Scheme farmers from participating the pilot REAP scheme is a step in the wrong direction
“We cannot continue to send out a message that those doing most for the environment will be at a disadvantage when it comes to allocating environmental supports,” he said.
“This is something that will absolutely have to be addressed in the design of the flagship agri-environment scheme in the new CAP.
Organic farmers must be able to reap as much of a reward from these schemes as conventional farmers if we are serious about encouraging farmers to switch to organic methods and playing our part in the EU’s Biodiversity Strategy.”
