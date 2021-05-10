Longford Leader Farming: Excluding Organic farmers from REAP sends the wrong message

ICSA Organics chair Fergal Byrne has said excluding Organics Scheme farmers from participating the pilot REAP scheme is a step in the wrong direction.

“We cannot continue to send out a message that those doing most for the environment will be at a disadvantage when it comes to allocating environmental supports,” he said.

“This is something that will absolutely have to be addressed in the design of the flagship agri-environment scheme in the new CAP.

Organic farmers must be able to reap as much of a reward from these schemes as conventional farmers if we are serious about encouraging farmers to switch to organic methods and playing our part in the EU’s Biodiversity Strategy.”