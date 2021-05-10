Online lecture on the South Longford Flying Column this week

Longford County Library, Heritage and Archives Services will host a lecture online, entitled ‘The South Longford Flying Column’ by Seán Ó Súilleabháin, at 7.30 pm on Wednesday, 12 May.

The event is being organised as part of the Decade of Centenaries Programme.

Seán Ó Súilleabháin is a native of Aughakine, Colmcille. He was the County Librarian in Leitrim prior to his retirement. He is also a well-known local historian. Seán has several publications to his credit and currently is writing a book on the Republican tradition in Longford.

While the North Longford Flying Column is well-known, the column in south Longford is much less so. It was organised in early 1921 and was active until the Truce. The lecture will describe its formation and activities.

The lecture will be held via Microsoft Teams and the link can be obtained by emailing decadeofcentenaries@ longfordcoco.ie.

For further information, please call 043-3341124.