Longford man raises over €20k for Ewing’s Sarcoma

A Longford man has raised over €26,000 for Ewing’s Sarcoma Research thanks to over a thousand generous people donating to his Shave or Dye fundraiser.

Oisin Hagan set up the funraiser in recent weeks, with an initial target of €20,000.

“A group of us have decided to raise money for Ewing’s Sarcoma in support of our friend who is currently battling the disease,” Oisin told the Longford Leader.

“We have all decided to take part in the shave or dye fundraiser for the Irish Cancer Society. Annually the Irish cancer society raise money with different fundraisers but due to Covid a lot of these have been postponed.

“For our friend we wanted to raise awareness and raise money for the foundation. So far over 30 of us have shaved or dyed our hair and we have raised in excess of €20,000.

“Since we can’t hold a physical event we’re trying to get the word out as much as possible,” he added.

All information and photographs of those who have taken part can be found on the Facebook donations page.

Anyone wanting to donate to the campaign can do so at facebook.com/donate/ 1076538316201527/.

All donations are very much appreciated.