Longford father and son win top prize in angling video competition

Galvin and his son Cathal from Clondra, have been selected as the overall winners in the ‘Why I love to fish’ national video competition that was ran as part of Inland Fisheries Ireland Go Fishing Week 2021.

Michael and Cathal are members of the Camlin and District Angling club.

They filmed their winning video entry from various fishing trips on the River Shannon either at Tarmonbarry or Lanesboro.

Entries were received across Ireland under the title ‘Why I love to fish’ and the videos showed how much people love to fish and how fishing has positively benefitted their lives.

The runners up prizes are awarded to Angela Byrne, Anthony Murnane, Christopher Eleker, Maud Finn and her twin boys and Michael Heron.

Suzanne Campion, Head of Business Development at Inland Fisheries Ireland said: “We are delighted to announce the winners of the ‘Why I love this fish’ video competition as part of our Go Fishing Week celebrations. We would like to congratulate all of the participants in the competition and in particular our overall winner and five runners up.

“The videos embodied nature, a sense of wellbeing and enjoyment and displayed diverse footage of the anglers favourite fishing locations around Ireland.”

The entries will be shared across all IFI’s social media platforms and YouTube channel over the coming weeks.

The overall winner will receive €100 worth of angling tackle and IFI are delighted that some of the runners up are opting for a buoyancy aid as part of their prize.

Go Fishing Week took place from Sunday, April 25 to Monday, May 3 with a packed nine days of webinars, videos, social media content and competitions.