Repairs needed on damaged section of R198 roadway, says Longford councillor

Cllr John Browne has called for Longford County Council to carry out repair works on a damaged section of the R198 roadway between Cahanagh Cross and Creenagh Lane.

At last week’s meeting of Longford Municipal District he noted that the road on one side has deteriorated, “following various repairs carried out, arising from bursts in the mains water pipe over the past few years and recent pipe laying along the other side of the main road is leading to subsidence”.