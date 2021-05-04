Gardaí detect BMW driver going almost 100km/h over the speed limit
This BMW driver was clocked travelling at almost 100km/h over the speed limit by gardaí on the M9 motorway recently.
Carlow Roads Policing Unit detected this vehicle travelling at 216Km/h on the M9 motorway.
The driver was arrested and charged with dangerous driving and has been before the courts.
Carlow RPU detected this vehicle travelling at 216Km/h on the M9 motorway. Driver was arrested and charged with dangerous driving and has been before the courts. #SaferRoads #SlowDownSaveLives pic.twitter.com/TRwW9fGE5C— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 1, 2021
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on