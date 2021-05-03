Arva mourns passing of well known Seamus Kiernan

The area was saddened by the death of Mr Seamus Kiernan, Pound Street, Arva which occurred at Cavan General Hospital on Tuesday, April 13.

After leaving school, Seamus trained to be a panel beater and was employed in Hanlon’s Ambulance Factory, Longford for many years until its closure. He was recognised as one of the best spray painters in Hanlon’s at that time.

He worked with PJ Ellis driving the lorry to the Fruit Market in Dublin and often drove for Vincie Ellis also. He later drove an artic lorry for Corby’s, Newtowngore.

Seamus had a great interest in politics and was a lifelong member of Fianna Fáil.

When his mother became ill, Seamus became her main carer and looked after her until she passed away. He was a popular figure and had many friends throughout the general area.

His remains were removed from the McMahon Funeral Home, Cavan to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Arva for Funeral Mass on Thursday, April 15, followed by burial in Coronea Cemetery. Fr Charlie O’ Gorman PP, Killeshandra officiated.

Seamus was predeceased by his his parents Mary & Roy Kiernan and his brother Vinnie and is survived by his niece Mrs Mary Bealee, Washington, U.S.A. nephews Leroy in Drumhaldry, Moyne and Timmy in Mohill, his neighbours and many friends to all of whom we extend sincere sympathy.