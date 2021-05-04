Longford Leader Farming: ‘Farmers’ views must be front and centre’ say ICSA

ICSA animal health and welfare chairperson, Hugh Farrell has said farmers’ ability to take care of animal welfare needs and run their businesses efficiently must be front and centre as new rules around accessing veterinary medicines are decided.

“This process must be guided by what is best for the 100,000 plus farmers who will be most affected by these changes, and not by stakeholders with a particular vested interest one way or the other,” he said.

“While ICSA accepts that the veterinary profession and the licenced merchants are key players in the process, it is farmers who stand to be inconvenienced the most. The primary goal must be to facilitate farmers in carrying out routine farming tasks in a straightforward and economic manner.

“The fact that the issue has descended into a face-off between the department, the veterinary profession and the merchants – while ignoring the end users – is unacceptable.”

Mr Farrell said ICSA is adamant that routine veterinary medicines like wormers and doses must be excluded from the requirement to purchase a veterinary prescription in advance.

“These are products which have never required a prescription and introducing such a requirement is completely over the top,” he pointed out.